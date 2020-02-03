Obstacle runner Andrew Pozzi shines at the Paris covered meeting | Athletics News





Andrew Pozzi is desperate to improve on the roller coaster last season

Andrew Pozzi was shocked and delighted after breaking into the victory in the 60-meter hurdle in the inaugural race of the season in Paris on Sunday.

27 years old Sky Sports Scholar He first recorded 7.56 seconds in the playoffs and then ran a 7.52 world leader to win the final for his first fastest game.

The French Pascal Martinot-Lagarde, current European champion of obstacles of 110 meters and favorite of house, was second in 7.66. World indoor bronze medalist Aurel Manga was third in 7.68.

"I am very happy with my first game of the season in France," said Pozzi.

"It's the fastest I've started a season indoors and that's really promising. I didn't expect to run so fast and there are areas for a great improvement in my career, so it shows the work we've been doing this winter. Paying. "

It was the perfect platform in an Olympic year, having experienced such a turbulent 2019.

Pozzi moved last year to the west coast of Italy to work with the new coach Santiago Antúnez, suffered a leg muscle injury and then suffered a severe fall that ruined his preparation for the World Championship in Doha.

He didn't even reach the final, but with the Tokyo Games less than six months away, Pozzi is in a good mood.

"I hope to continue improving this season indoors and prepare well for the outdoor season in this important Olympic year," he added.

Former Scholar of Heaven Holly bradshaw He finished two British victories at the first indoor permit meeting in 2020, although the European indoor silver medalist shared the loot with the French record Ninon Guillon-Romarin.