Obsessed With Sarah Paulson And Holland Taylor’s Relationship

I’ve brought you here today to talk about my fave couple of the century: Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

AKA my queens.


Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

I’m obsessed with them and their relationship.


Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Getty Images

It’s confusing though, because I want to be them, but I also want them to adopt me.

Either way, every time I see something that they post or say about each other, I am filled with joy and warmth.

Because it’s ALWAYS SO CUTE AND FILLED WITH LOVE.

Like, this is how you proclaim your love for somone on the internet:

And I know social media isn’t ~real~ but THIS IS REAL. THIS IS VERY REAL!!!!!

And I know because look at them:


Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

This gaze.


Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

These looks.


Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

It almost feels wrong to witness such a moment.


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

They make me believe that true love exists, and that’s big considering that I’m confident I’ll be alone forever.


Twitter: @HollandTaylor

But the two of them are always supporting each other, and it gives me hope. Sarah is always bragging about Holland.

20 Joan Moments On Netflix’s “The Chair” That Reminds Us That Holland Taylor Is The GOAT https://t.co/yFyqgtWIwd via @yecats_nguyen


Twitter: @MsSarahPaulson

And even though they are famous, they seem like two normal people who just really, really enjoy each other.

Two smart and beautiful women together and in love.


Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

A win for the lesbians 🙂


Robert Kamau / GC Images / Getty Images

I love to see it.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

