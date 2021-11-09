Obsessed With Sarah Paulson And Holland Taylor’s Relationship

AKA my queens.
I’m obsessed with them and their relationship.
It’s confusing though, because I want to be them, but I also want them to adopt me.
Either way, every time I see something that they post or say about each other, I am filled with joy and warmth.
Because it’s ALWAYS SO CUTE AND FILLED WITH LOVE.
Like, this is how you proclaim your love for somone on the internet:
And I know social media isn’t ~real~ but THIS IS REAL. THIS IS VERY REAL!!!!!
And I know because look at them:
This gaze.
These looks.
It almost feels wrong to witness such a moment.
They make me believe that true love exists, and that’s big considering that I’m confident I’ll be alone forever.
But the two of them are always supporting each other, and it gives me hope. Sarah is always bragging about Holland.
And even though they are famous, they seem like two normal people who just really, really enjoy each other.
Two smart and beautiful women together and in love.
A win for the lesbians 🙂
I love to see it.