Oasis Foundation launches $160M development fund By Cointelegraph

Developer group Oasis Foundation has launched a $160 million ecosystem fund to bootstrap promising projects building on top of Oasis Network, a privacy-enabled blockchain with a focus on decentralized finance (DeFi) and the so-called data economy.

The fund was established to attract new developers to Oasis Network so that they can build the next generation of decentralized applications that support DeFi, nonfungible tokens (NFTs), data tokenization and the Metaverse, Oasis Foundation announced Wednesday. Startups and existing projects building on Oasis Network are both eligible to receive grants, the foundation confirmed.

