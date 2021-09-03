O2Gold Strengthens Balance Sheet Via Shares for Debt Settlement

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — O2Gold Inc. (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OTGO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a settlement agreement dated September 2, 2021 (the “Settlement Agreement”) with Geominas Serviminas JV (“Geominas”) to settle approximately $176,000 of O2Gold’s outstanding cash indebtedness owing to Geominas in connection with the Company’s exploratory drill program. Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue Geominas 800,323 of its common shares (the “Common Shares”) at a deemed price per share of $0.22, based on the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) on September 2, 2021 (the “Settlement”). As a result of the Settlement, the Company’s cash cost of the drilling program is expected to be approximately $123 per meter.

The Settlement remains subject to the approval of the TSXV. In accordance with applicable securities laws, the Common Shares issued pursuant to the Settlement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period.

About O2Gold

O2Gold is a mineral exploration company with activities in Colombia.

For additional information, please contact:

Jaime Lalinde, President and CEO

Phone: (57) 312 350 5864

Email: jlalinde@fmresources.ca

