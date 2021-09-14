NYSE says to co-launch new, environmentally sustainable asset class

Article content NEW YORK — The New York Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it was co-developing a new tradeable asset class based on sustainable enterprises that hold the rights to ecosystem services, such as carbon sequestration, produced by natural, working, or hybrid lands. The NYSE, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc , said “natural asset companies” (NACs) will be listed and traded on its exchange, “creating a new market whose assets generate trillions of dollars in ecosystem services annually.”

Article content Globally, natural assets produce around $125 trillion annually in ecosystem services, like water purification and biodiversity, the NYSE said. “With the introduction of Natural Asset Companies, the NYSE will provide investors an innovative mechanism to financially support the sustainability initiatives they deem critical to our future,” said NYSE President Stacey Cunningham. Investments focused on environmental, social and governance factors have been in demand, with the assets of ESG-related funds rising 12% to $2.3 trillion from the end of March to late July, according to Morningstar. The NYSE said it was developing NACs with the Intrinsic Exchange Group (IEG), which pioneered the idea and works with natural asset owners to form and list NACs to convert natural wealth into financial wealth.