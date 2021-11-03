NYSE Arca files with SEC to list Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
NYSE Arca, a subsidiary of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Group, wants to list and operate a trust based on (BTC) exchange-traded products (ETP).

In a rule-change proposal with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, NYSE Arca proposed to list shares of the Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust.