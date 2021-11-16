NYDIG partners with Houston Rockets basketball franchise, plans to pay team in BTC By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The New York Digital Investment Group will be paying the National Basketball Association’s Houston Rockets franchise in as part of a partnership aimed at promoting crypto education and adoption.

In a Nov. 16 announcement, the Houston Rockets said the New York Digital Investment Group, or NYDIG, would become the team’s official Bitcoin (BTC) services partner and platform. As part of the partnership, NYDIG is planning to name some of the Rockets’ premium seating at the Toyota Center in Houston the ‘Bitcoin Suites.’