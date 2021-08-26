Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
NEW YORK — The New York City Council on
Thursday approved legislation to license food delivery apps
including Grubhub, DoorDash Inc and Uber Eats
and to permanently cap commissions they can charge
restaurants.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ
Editing by Chris Reese)