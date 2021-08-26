Home Business NYC approves licenses, commission caps for food delivery apps

NYC approves licenses, commission caps for food delivery apps

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

NEW YORK — The New York City Council on

Thursday approved legislation to license food delivery apps

including Grubhub, DoorDash Inc and Uber Eats

and to permanently cap commissions they can charge

restaurants.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ

Editing by Chris Reese)

