NYC And Other Major Cities Offering Kids $100 And Other Incentives To Get Vaccinated

New York City and a few other major cities are now offering children money and other goodies to get vaccinated.

Millions of children in the country became eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine this week after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared children as young as 5 for smaller vaccination doses. New York City got a jump on the development and announced that children can claim $100 if they get their first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine at a city-operated vaccine site, CNN reports.

If money isn’t their thing, kids can also get tickets to city attractions including the Statue of Liberty or a Brooklyn Cyclones game. “We really want kids to take advantage, families take advantage of that,” NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “Everyone could use a little more money around the holidays. But, most importantly, we want our kids and our families to be safe.”

In Chicago, health officials are also offering $100 gift cards for children ages 5 to 11 when they get vaccinated at Chicago Public Health events or clinics, officials said. The Chicago school district also has plans to shut down on November 12 for Vaccination Awareness Day, which will make it easier for students to get their shots.

“It is rare that we make a late change to the school calendar, but we see this as an important investment in the future of this school year and the health and wellbeing of our students, staff, and families,” Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez said in a statement to families.

In San Antonio, Texas, officials announced that parents and guardians who get their kids vaccinated at a public health clinic can claim a $100 gift card for H-E-B grocery stores.

Louisiana officials also announced that children in the 5-11 age group could soon collect $100 for getting vaccinated.

Despite the tempting perks, there’s no guarantee that these incentive programs will boost those numbers.

A study published last month in JAMA Health Forum found that incentive lotteries organized by 19 states did not seem to work, noting that lotteries may be less enticing than cash.

As of Thursday, the U.S. has fully vaccinated more than 58% of the total population, according to CDC data.

