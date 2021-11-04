NYC and Miami mayors duke it out on Twitter over who is the bigger crypto advocate By Cointelegraph

Newly-elected New York City Mayor Eric Adams has reiterated his pledge to make the city a crypto hub by accepting his first three paychecks entirely in (BTC).
In a Thursday response on Twitter (NYSE:) to Francis Suarez — re-elected for another term as of Tuesday — Adams said he would be matching the Miami mayor’s pledge to accept his next paycheck in Bitcoin in addition to the following two payments. Assuming Adams accepts a base salary of $258,750, his monthly paychecks would be roughly $21,562 each, a total of 1.05 BTC at a price of $61,268.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.