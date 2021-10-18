NYAG directs 2 crypto firms to shut down, investigates 3 others By Cointelegraph

In a Monday announcement, the New York Attorney General’s office said it has ordered two crypto lending platforms — at the time of publication, the names were still redacted — to “cease any and all such activity” relating to selling or offering securities and commodities within ten days. Attorney General Letitia James also requested that three crypto businesses operating in New York — names redacted — provide details on their lending products, policies, procedures, clients in the state and other relevant information.

The New York Attorney General’s office has alleged two unnamed crypto lending platforms operating in the state have engaged in unlawful activities and ordered three others to provide information on their businesses.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.