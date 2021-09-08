NY Fed’s Williams says it may be appropriate to start tapering asset purchases this year

Article content

If the U.S. economy continues to improve, it may be appropriate for the Federal Reserve to start reducing the pace of its asset purchases later this year, New York Fed Bank President John Williams said on Wednesday.

“Assuming the economy continues to improve as I anticipate, it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year,” Williams said in remarks prepared for a virtual event organized by St. Lawrence University.

Fed officials have said they would continue purchasing Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities at the current pace of $120 billion a month until there is “substantial further progress” toward their goals for inflation and maximum employment.