NY Fed’s Williams says fixed income households more affected by high inflation By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: John Williams, chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, speaks at an event in New York, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo
2/2
(Reuters) – Higher inflation does not affect all households equally, with people on fixed incomes taking a bigger hit, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said Friday.
“There are definitely segments … of our labor force and economy that are more protected against inflation and there others who are less so,” Williams said during a webinar organized by the New York Fed. “People on fixed incomes are obviously less protected against surprisingly high inflation.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.