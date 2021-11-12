NY Fed releases first monthly bond-buying schedule reflecting taper By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The U.S. flag flies outside The Federal Reserve Bank of New York in New York City, U.S., October 12, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid



(Reuters) – The Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Friday released the schedule showing what asset purchases will look like starting next week, when the central bank begins to slow the pace of its bond buying.

The Fed said https://www.reuters.com/business/with-bond-buying-taper-bag-fed-turns-wary-eye-inflation-2021-11-03 earlier this month it will buy $70 billion of Treasuries and $35 billion of mortgage-backed securities per month starting on Monday, a pace that will drop to $60 billion of Treasuries and $30 billion of MBS per month in mid-December.

The schedule for Treasury purchases can be found here https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/domestic-market-operations/monetary-policy-implementation/treasury-securities/treasury-securities-operational-details and the schedule for MBS purchases can be found here https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/ambs_operation_schedule.