NXP Earnings Miss in Q3; Guidance on Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates By Investing.com

Investing.com – NXP (NASDAQ:) on Monday reported mixed third-quarter results, but the automotive chip supplier delivered an upbeat outlook on the current quarter.

NXP shares lost 0.22% in after-hours trade following the report.

NXP announced earnings per share of $1.91 on revenue of $2.86 billion. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.75 on revenue of $2.85 billion.

Looking ahead to Q4, revenue was guided in the range of $2.93 billion to $3.08 billion, compared estimates of $2.91 billion.

“We continue to take additional actions to assure supply to our customers, which underpins our continued confidence in robust growth in the remainder of 2021 and through 2022,” the company said.

