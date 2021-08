Nvidia’s $40 bln deal for ARM likely set for lengthy review

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content LONDON — Nvidia Corp’s planned $40 billion acquisition of British chip designer ARM looks set to face a lengthy inquiry after a UK regulator found the purchase by the U.S. group would hit competition and could weaken rivals. Britain’s Competition and Market’s Authority (CMA) said on Friday the takeover of Britain’s most important technology company could lead to “significant competition concerns.” While Nvidia, the world’s biggest maker of graphics chips and AI chips, had offered remedies to lessen the impact, the CMA did not believe they would alleviate its concerns.

Article content “The CMA found that the merger should be progressed to an in-depth Phase 2 investigation on competition grounds,” it said. Britain has seen a record number of takeover bids this year, with private equity and listed firms pouncing on everything from supermarkets to drinks makers and defense groups. ARM, which is owned by Japan’s SoftBank, agreed to be sold to Nvidia in September. As well as competition concerns it has also raised alarm over Britain’s national security. ARM is a major player in global semiconductors, a sector fundamental to technologies from artificial intelligence and quantum computing to 5G telecoms networks. Its designs power nearly every smartphone and millions of other devices. Semiconductors also underpin critical infrastructure in Britain and the government has said they are in technology related to defense and national security matters.