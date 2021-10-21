Nvidia Stock Gains on Next Generation Cloud Gaming Platform By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Sam Boughedda

Investing.com — Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:) announced its next-generation gaming platform Thursday, resulting in a boost for its shares.

Nvidia stock rose 2.5% in late afternoon trading.

The company announced GeForce RTX 3080-class gaming on GeForce NOW, which is available exclusively in a “new, high-performance membership tier.”

According to Nvidia, the new GeForce membership tier provides gamers access to the most powerful gaming supercomputer ever built with cloud gaming’s highest resolutions and fastest frame rates, paired with the lowest latency. In addition, gamers will be able to stream PC games from Steam and the Epic Games Store to Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and Android TV.

“While we continue to drive the most advanced gaming technology with GeForce RTX, we have dedicated the past decade to refining and expanding GeForce NOW cloud gaming to bring the best gaming platform to anyone with a computer. I am thrilled to announce our second-generation GeForce NOW SuperPOD — it’s a giant leap forward,” said Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:) stock also reacted to the announcement after it said its Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors will power the new GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership tier. AMD shares are up over 2% at $118.80.