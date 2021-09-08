Nvidia seeks EU approval for Arm deal, EU decision due Oct. 13 By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nvidia Corporation is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo



BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Nvidia (NASDAQ:) on Wednesday filed for EU antitrust approval of its $54 billion takeover of British chip designer Arm, according to a submission on the European Commission website, kicking off a process likely to take several months.

The world’s biggest maker of graphics and AI chips announced the deal last year, triggering concerns in the semiconductor industry whether Arm can remain a neutral player licensing key intellectual property to customers and rivals.

Worried customers include Qualcomm (NASDAQ:) Inc, Samsung Electronics (OTC:) Co Ltd and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:).

The European Commission can clear the $54 billion deal with or without concessions after its preliminary review or it can follow up with a four-month long investigation if it has serious concerns.

Britain’s competition watchdog has warned that the deal could damage competition and weaken rivals, and required a further lengthy investigation.