Nvidia offers EU concessions over Arm buy By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nvidia Corporation is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu



BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Nvidia (NASDAQ:) has offered concessions in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for its $54 billion acquisition of British chip designer Arm , a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday.

The world’s biggest maker of graphics and AI chips announced the deal last year, triggering concerns in the semiconductor industry over whether Arm could remain a neutral player licensing key intellectual property to customers and rivals.

The EU competition enforcer did not provide details of the concessions in line with its policy. It set an Oct. 27 deadline for its decision.