Nvidia fails to sell as many crypto-mining GPUs as expected in Q2 By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Nvidia (NASDAQ:) beat the expectations by generating over $6.5 billion in revenue, but the chip manufacturer missed the target for its crypto-mining GPU line.
The California-based tech giant announced its financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended Aug. 1, 2021. Key highlights include $6.51 billion in revenue, 15% up from the first quarter, and $1.04 billion earnings, both largely bolstered by gaming, data center and professional visualization equipment sales.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.