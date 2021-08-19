Nvidia fails to sell as many crypto-mining GPUs as expected in Q2 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Nvidia (NASDAQ:) beat the expectations by generating over $6.5 billion in revenue, but the chip manufacturer missed the target for its crypto-mining GPU line.

The California-based tech giant announced its financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended Aug. 1, 2021. Key highlights include $6.51 billion in revenue, 15% up from the first quarter, and $1.04 billion earnings, both largely bolstered by gaming, data center and professional visualization equipment sales.