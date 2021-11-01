Nutrien Declares Quarterly Dividend of US$0.46 per Share

Article content

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan — Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.46 per share payable on January 14, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Registered shareholders who are residents of Canada as reflected in Nutrien’s shareholders register, as well as beneficial holders (i.e., shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary) whose intermediary is a participant in CDS Clearing and Depositary Services Inc. or its nominee, CDS & Co., will receive their dividend in Canadian dollars, calculated based on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate on December 31, 2021. Registered shareholders resident outside of Canada as reflected in Nutrien’s shareholders register, including the United States, as well as beneficial holders whose intermediary is a participant in The Depository Trust Company or its nominee, Cede & Co., will receive their dividend in US dollars. However, registered shareholders of Nutrien may elect to change the currency of their dividend payments to US dollars or Canadian dollars, as applicable. In addition, Nutrien offers registered shareholders direct deposit by electronic funds transfer for dividend payments.