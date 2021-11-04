Nutrien Announces Mark Thompson as a Speaker at the Morgan Stanley 2021 Global Chemicals, Agriculture, and Packaging Conference

Article content

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan — Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Mark Thompson, Nutrien’s Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, will be speaking at the Morgan Stanley 2021 Global Chemicals, Agriculture, and Packaging Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 10 at 11:45 a.m. EST.

The fireside chat and question & answer session will be video cast and available on the Company’s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .