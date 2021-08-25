Number of Cardano millionaires rises by 173% after ADA price hits new highs By Cointelegraph

Home Business Number of Cardano millionaires rises by 173% after ADA price hits new...

By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Number of Cardano millionaires rises by 173% after ADA price hits new highs

(ADA) addresses with a balance greater than $1 million have surged 173% during the latest ADA price rally.

Specifically, the exchange rate gained almost 200% after bottoming out at $1.007 on July 20. The pair reached its record high of $3.02 in the previous session, a move that was followed by a 6.42% price correction to $2.73 at the time of writing.

ADA addresses with balance greater than $1 million. Source: Messari, CryptoQuant
ADA UTXO count. Source: CoinMetrics, Messari
ADA daily price chart. Source: TradingView