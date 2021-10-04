Nuclear Giant EDF Urges Overhaul of EU Rules to Reach Net Zero

Article content

By Francois de Beaupuy

The chief executive officer of nuclear power giant Electricite de France SA said the European Union must overhaul its energy market to encourage long-term investments in order to achieve the goal of becoming carbon neutral in 2050.

“The short-term prices are the only price signals for long-term investment, so we believe that this has to change,” Jean-Bernard Levy said at a conference in Paris Monday.

While those short-term signals are needed for the day-to-day operations of utilities, they are “inconsistent” with the region’s long-term decarbonization goals and for the protection that consumers and companies need, Levy said. Europe needs more long-term planning on infrastructure and a long-term carbon price indicator since its current European system of carbon permits is “very volatile.”