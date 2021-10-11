Nuclear engineer sells classified data to undercover FBI agents for crypto By Cointelegraph

A nuclear engineer and his wife have been arrested in West Virginia on charges of espionage and selling restricted data.
The couple sold classified information regarding the designs of nuclear-powered warships to an individual they believed to represent a foreign nation for almost a year. However, the contact was an undercover FBI agent who sent payments for the data in cryptocurrency.
