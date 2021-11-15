NTT DATA Selected to Help Modernize and Transform Maryland Department of Health Medicaid Enterprise Systems Technology

The MDH is committed to promoting lifelong health and wellness for all Marylanders. NTT DATA shares in this commitment and, together with MDH, will enhance the services delivered to Maryland’s Medicaid population by helping implement technology-enabled MMT solutions to increase efficiencies throughout MDH’s Medicaid Enterprise.

MCLEAN, Va. — NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, announced today that the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) has selected NTT DATA to provide consulting services to advance MDH’s Medicaid Enterprise Systems Modular Transformation (MMT) program.

“Medicaid programs are a critical component to the well-being of the citizens of Maryland,” said Tim Conway, Group President, Public Sector, NTT DATA Services. “NTT DATA is dedicated to partnering with Maryland to provide services that will enable modernization and equity of care, leading to better access to and support of Maryland’s Medicaid population.”

NTT DATA will work with MDH to establish the MMT enterprise project management office, support implementation of the Medicaid IT Roadmap, manage organizational change, and provide training and testing for the MMT program.

