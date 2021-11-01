Now is a great time to launch a photography side hustle in Canada

With the world opening up again, there’s an opportunity for photographers

As Canada once again opens up and events, travel and exploring are things we can do, it’s a perfect time to launch a side hustle as a photographer. While for a long time events like weddings, corporate functions, baby showers, and family reunions were prohibited, now those restrictions are lifting. This means that many of the events that a photographer might have been hired to cover are now happening again, allowing for budding photographers to take their skills to a professional level.

As reported by the Government of Canada , “Labour demand and labour supply are expected to be broadly in line for this occupation group over the 2019-2028 period at the national level.” The report also lists the locations with the best prospects for professional photographers as Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, plus Newfoundland and Labrador.

Setting up a side hustle as a photographer takes some preparation, though. Refining your skills in iPhone photography, natural light portraits, wedding photography, and finding your style is essential for professional photographers. Mastering these photography skills while launching a side hustle or business as a photographer is of paramount importance.

A great place to start is with The Complete 2022 Photography Master Class Bundle , which covers all the above concepts and more. It’s available now and includes nine essential photography courses divided into 287 comprehensive lessons to improve your skills, with more than 25 hours of content covering all of the essential photo-taking topics. The courses are taught by top tutors from SkillSuccess, a curated online learning hub, such as Bernie Raffe AMPA, an award-winning photographer with an instructor rating of 4.6/5 stars. Brush up your photography skills and launch your successful side hustle sooner.

