Novices of the red carpet no more: remember the Oscars of the 2020 nominees

It's almost time for the 2020 Oscars.
The biggest stars in Hollywood will meet Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the work of their peers.
jester It is the most nominated film of the night with a total of 11 assents. Nevertheless, the Irish, 1917 Y Once upon a time … in Hollywood Follow closely with 10 nominations each.
There are also some nominees for the first time this year. Scarlett Johansson It is one of them. In fact, she is a contender not in one, but in two categories. She is ready for Best Actress in a leading role for her work in Marriage history and best actress in a supporting role for her performance in Jojo Rabbit. Cynthia Erivo It is another nominee for the first time. If the trophy is taken home, it will ensure the coveted status of EGOT.
Other nominees, however, have opted for Oscar gold before. Al PacinoFor example, he has been nominated a total of nine times throughout his career. He is currently competing for Best Actor in a supporting role for his performance in the Irish.
Whether they are waiting to hear your name for the first time or accept another statuette, nominees can expect the 92nd annual Academy Awards to be an unforgettable night. Then, let's celebrate by taking a trip down the memory lane and looking back at his first appearance at the Oscars.
To see photos of the great debuts, check out the gallery below.
Michael Montfort / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images
Al Pacino
When Pacino attended his first Academy Awards in 1974, he had already won two Oscar nominations. That year, he was nominated for playing Frank Serpico in Serpico He had also received a nod for playing Michael Corleone in The Godfather in 1973. He is now ready for his ninth Oscar nomination for his performance in the Irish.
Michael Montfort / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images
Anthony Hopkins
Hopkins attended his first Academy Awards in 1976; however, it would be more than a decade before receiving his first nomination for his performance in The silence of the lambs. Still, it was worth the wait. Dr. Hannibal Lecter's star ended up taking home the trophy in the category of Best Actor in a lead role in 1992. He has just received his fifth Oscar nomination for his performance in The two potatoes.
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images
Tom Hanks
The first time Hanks attended the Academy Awards was in 1987. While he was not nominated, he did not have to wait long to receive his first assent. He was nominated in the category of Best Actor in a leading role for his performance in Big in 1989. He has just received his sixth Oscar nomination. He is a contender in the category of Best Actor in a secondary role for his interpretation of Fred Rogers in A beautiful day in the neighborhood.
Laura Luongo / Link
Joe Pesci
Pesci attended the Academy Awards for the first time in 1991. That year, he took home the trophy in the category of Best Actor in a supporting role for his performance in good friends. He is now competing in the category of Best Actor in a secondary role for his performance in the Irish.
KMazur / WireImage
Kathy Bates
Bates went for the gold of the Oscars from the beginning. When he attended the awards ceremony for the first time in 1991, he took home the trophy in the category of Best Actress in a leading role for his performance in Misery. She is now ready for Best Actress in a supporting role for her performance in Richard Jewell.
Mark J Terrill / AP / Shutterstock
Laura Dern
When Dern made her Oscar debut in 1992, she was in the category of Best Actress in a lead role for her performance in Rambling rose. She is now an Oscar contender for the third time for her supporting role in Marriage history.
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images
Brad Pitt
1992 was the year Pitt first stepped on the Oscar red carpet. Since then he received four acting nominations and three producer nominations. He is currently in the category of Best Actor in a secondary role category for his performance in Once upon a time … in Hollywood.
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images
Antonio Banderas
Banderas attended the Oscars for the first time in 1992. Now, the Pain and glory Star is coming to the red carpet as a candidate for the first time.
Barry King / WireImage
Leonardo Dicaprio
When DiCaprio attended his first Academy Awards in 1994, he was nominated in the category of Best Actor in a supporting role for his role in What is Gilbert Grape eating. Since then he received six acting nominations and a production nomination. He is currently a contender in the category of Best Actor in a leading role for his performance in Once upon a time … in Hollywood.
SGranitz / WireImage
Renee Zellweger
In 1999, Zellweger attended the Academy Awards for the first time. She was nominated for her first Oscar three years later. Now, she is competing for Best Actress in a lead role for her role in Judy.
Bei / Shutterstock
Charlize Theron
Theron attended the Academy Awards for the first time in 2000. She won her first Oscar in 2004 for her role in Monster and goes for gold once again for its leading role in Bomb.
Carlo Allegri / Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
Johansson made her dazzling Oscar debut in 2004. Now, she is ready for her first Academy Awards. The A-lister is nominated both in the category of Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Marriage history and in the category Best Actress in a supporting role for her performance in Jojo Rabbit.
SGranitz / WireImage
Joaquin Phoenix
Phoenix may have been a rookie at the Oscars when he hit the red carpet for the first time in 2001, but now he's a pro. The joker Star is nominated in the category of Best Actor in a Leading Role, which makes him his fourth nomination in his career so far.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan
Ronan honored the Oscars red carpet for the first time in 2008 when she was nominated for her supporting role in Atonement. This year, she is ready for her fourth Oscar nomination and hopes to take home the trophy for her lead role in Little woman.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Margot Robbie
Robbie attended the Oscars for the first time in 2014. He then received his first nomination in 2018 for his lead role in I Tonya Now, he hopes to take home his first trophy for his supporting role in Bomb.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
Erivo made his impressive Oscars debut in 2017. The star enters this year's big show for the first time nominated for his lead role in Harriet. It is also ready for the best original song. If a trophy is taken home, the status of EGOT will be ensured.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Adam Driver
Driver went to the Oscars for the first time last year when he was nominated for his supporting role in BlacKkKlansman. Now, he hopes to win big for his leading role in Marriage history.
Good luck to all the nominees!
