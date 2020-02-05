Novices of the red carpet no more: remember the Oscars of the 2020 nominees

It's almost time for the 2020 Oscars.

The biggest stars in Hollywood will meet Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the work of their peers.

jester It is the most nominated film of the night with a total of 11 assents. Nevertheless, the Irish, 1917 Y Once upon a time … in Hollywood Follow closely with 10 nominations each.

There are also some nominees for the first time this year. Scarlett Johansson It is one of them. In fact, she is a contender not in one, but in two categories. She is ready for Best Actress in a leading role for her work in Marriage history and best actress in a supporting role for her performance in Jojo Rabbit. Cynthia Erivo It is another nominee for the first time. If the trophy is taken home, it will ensure the coveted status of EGOT.

Other nominees, however, have opted for Oscar gold before. Al PacinoFor example, he has been nominated a total of nine times throughout his career. He is currently competing for Best Actor in a supporting role for his performance in the Irish.