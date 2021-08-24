Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

ZURICH — Novartis ag said its Kymriah to treat aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) after relapse or lack of response to first-line treatment did not meet its primary endpoint of event-free survival in a phase III study.

The safety profile was consistent with the established safety profile of Kymriah and Novartis will complete a full evaluation of the BELINDA study data, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)