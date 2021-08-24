Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

ZURICH — Novartis said its Kymriah CAR-T therapy did not meet its primary endpoint of event-free survival in a phase III study in patients with aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) after relapse or lack of response to first-line treatment.

The safety profile was consistent with the established safety profile of Kymriah and Novartis will complete a full evaluation of the BELINDA study data, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

ZKB, which rates the stock overweight, called the news negative in a note to investors.

“With a positive outcome, the consensus for peak sales would probably have gone above $2 billion from currently a little over $1 billion,” analyst Laurent Flamme wrote.

“With the approved indications, however, $1 billion in peak sales is still possible.”

Novartis shares were indicated to open 0.71% lower, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer .

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Michael Shields Editing by Riham Alkousaa)