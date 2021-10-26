Novartis more bullish on Cosentyx, Entresto sales as Q3 profit rises By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Novartis’ logo is seen at the company’s plant in the northern Swiss town of Stein, Switzerland October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) – Novartis’s third-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 10% as the Swiss drugmaker lifted its peak sales estimate for its two most important pharmaceuticals.

Operating profit, adjusted for special items, rose 10% to $4.47 billion, driven by higher sales of arthritis and psoriasis drug Cosentyx and heart failure treatment Entresto.

In a statement on Tuesday, Novartis said it increased its peak sales guidance for Cosentyx to at least $7 billion and for Entresto to at least $5.0 billion.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR