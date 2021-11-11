Nova Leap Health Corp. Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement

Article content NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a growing home health care organization, is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”), dated November 11, 2021, to acquire a home care services company (“the Target”) with operations in the Southern and Midwestern regions of the U.S. The Target reported unaudited annualized 2021 year-to-date revenues of approximately $4.1 million and EBITDA of $825,000. All amounts are in United States Dollars (“USD”) unless otherwise specified.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the acquisition is to be made for total consideration of $4.75 million of which $4.4 million is payable with cash on closing and $350,000 is by way of a promissory note repayable over a two-year period. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive, is at arm's length and there are no finder fees to be paid. Closing of the acquisition is subject to state licensing. "We are pleased to further our expansion with this business," said Chris Dobbin, President & CEO of Nova Leap. "We're looking forward to working with a great group of people upon closing of the acquisition." About Nova Leap Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centered focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #42 and #2 ranking on the 2021 and 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies and the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50™ in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 7 different U.S. states within the New England, South- Central and Midwest regions as well as Nova Scotia, Canada.