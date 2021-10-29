Nova Leap Health Corp. Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement and Expansion to Southeastern U.S.

Article content NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a growing home health care organization, is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”), dated October 28, 2021, to acquire a home care services company (“the Target”) located in U.S. Southeastern region. The Target reported unaudited annualized 2021 year-to-date revenues of approximately $1.788 million and EBITDA of $96,000. All amounts are in United States Dollars (“USD”) unless otherwise specified.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the acquisition is to be made for total consideration of $550,000 of which $475,000 is payable with cash on closing and $75,000 by way of a promissory note repayable over a two-year period. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive, is at arm's length and there are no finder fees to be paid. Closing of the acquisition is subject to final due diligence, lender approval and state licensing. "We're pleased to announce our expansion to the Southeastern U.S.," said Chris Dobbin, President & CEO of Nova Leap. "We're excited to work with a great team in the Southeast and look forward to further opportunities in the region." About Nova Leap Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centered focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #42 and #2 ranking respectively on the 2021 and 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies and the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50™ in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 7 different U.S. states within the New England, South-Central and Midwest regions as well as Nova Scotia, Canada.