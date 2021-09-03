Nouryon, former chemicals arm of AkzoNobel, plans IPO

Article content

AMSTERDAM — Nouryon BV, the former chemicals arm of AkzoNobel, said on Friday it had filed an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to seek an initial public offering (IPO) of shares.

Akzo sold Nouryon to The Carlyle Group in 2018 in a deal then worth 10.1 billion euros ($12 billion).

Nouryon had adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $970 million in 2020 on sales of $4.2 billion, a company fact sheet published on its website said.