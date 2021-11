Article content

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are advised by ARHT Media Inc. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “HEC Paris and HEC Paris Qatar install ARHT’s HoloPresence Technology In Paris and Doha. Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Qatar and Region is the inaugural event showcasing HoloPresence technology” issued November 9, 2021, over GlobeNewswire.