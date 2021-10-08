Notice of 2021 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

EDMUNDSTON, New Brunswick, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acadian Timber Corp. will release its 2021 third quarter results after market close on October 27, 2021, which will be available on our website at www.acadiantimber.com under “Press Releases”. The release will be followed by a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our financial and operating results.

Article content

To participate in the third quarter conference call, please dial +1-866-795-3013 toll free in North America (Canada and the USA) or, for overseas calls, +1-409-937-8907 (Conference ID 1675396) at approximately 12:50 p.m. (Eastern Time). The media and investing public may access this conference call via a listen in mode only. For those unable to participate, a recorded rebroadcast will be available until 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) November 27, 2021. To access this rebroadcast, please dial +1-855-859-2056 or +1-404-537-3406 (Conference ID 1675396). The third quarter conference call will also be webcast live on our website, where it will be archived for future reference.

If you have any questions about the third quarter conference call, please contact Susan Wood, Chief Financial Officer at +1-506-737-2345 or ir@acadiantimber.com.