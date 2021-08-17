Not certain Delta outbreak will dent recovery By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – It remains unclear whether the heightened outbreak of the coronavirus Delta variant will have a noticeable impact on the economy, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday.

“COVID is still with us…and that is likely to continue to be the case for a while,” Powell said, but “people and businesses have improvised and learned to adapt. To live their lives despite COVID.”

