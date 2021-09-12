Norwegians begin voting in election centered on oil, equality

Article content OSLO — Norwegians went to the polls on Sunday for the first of two days of voting in a parliamentary election dominated by the widening gap between rich and poor, climate change and how the oil-producing nation should adapt to the energy transition. Opinion polls show the opposition Labour party on course to replace the Conservative-led coalition of Prime Minister Erna Solberg, though Labour would need support from at least two more parties to secure a parliamentary majority.

Article content The man projected to become prime minister after the Sept. 12-13 ballot, Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere, has pledged to address inequality https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/climate-wealth-gap-focus-norway-go-polls-2021-09-08 by offering tax relief for low- and middle-income families and hiking rates for the rich. The wealthiest 1% of Norwegians pay a lower income tax rate than do those earning a median salary, according to Statistics Norway, while the proportion of children persistently living in low-income households grew from 3.3% in 2001 to 11.7% in 2019. “We must have a society with fewer differences, which have increased with the past government,” Stoere told Reuters on the sidelines of a recent campaign event.