Norway’s outgoing government proposes wealth fund spending cut

Article content

OSLO — Norway should sharply cut spending from its $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund in 2022 as the economy rebounds from the pandemic, the outgoing center-right minority government told parliament on Tuesday.

In one of its last official acts before stepping down later this week, the government proposed withdrawing 322.4 billion Norwegian crowns ($37.6 billion) from the wealth fund next year, down from 406.8 billion crowns in 2021. ($1 = 8.5759 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)