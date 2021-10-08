Norway’s economy grew faster than expected in August By Reuters

OSLO (Reuters) – The Norwegian mainland economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in August, accelerating from the previous month, Statistics Norway (SSB) data showed on Friday.
August mainland GDP, a measure which excludes oil and gas production, rose 1.1% from July, SSB said, up from a revised 0.6% in July, while a Reuters poll of analysts had predicted an increase of 0.8%.
