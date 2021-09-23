Norway’s Aug oil output beats official forecast, gas lags

Article content

OSLO — Norway’s oil production beat official expectations in August, while its natural gas output lagged, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Thursday.

Crude oil output rose to 1.81 million barrels per day (bpd) in August from 1.75 million bpd in July, above official forecast of 1.76 million, the NPD said.

Natural gas production in August fell to 9.3 billion cubic meters (bcm) from 9.7 bcm a month ago, while the NPD expected it to be at 9.7 bcm. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)