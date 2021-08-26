Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content OSLO — Norway’s largest bank DNB should not be allowed to buy online rival Sbanken as the deal could hurt customers in the mutual fund market, the Norwegian Competition Authority (NCA) said in a preliminary ruling on Thursday. More than 90% of Sbanken’s shareholders have accepted DNB’s offer of 11.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.3 billion). Norway’s bank regulator and the finance ministry have both given their blessings to the deal, leaving the NCA as the final hurdle. The NCA warned on June 24 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-sbanken-m-a-dnb-idUSKCN2E00NC that it might block the transaction, primarily due to worries over the potential impact on competition in the market for mutual funds.

Article content “Sbanken is a company with a significant market position, and has showed over time to have the ability and determination to challenge the established banks,” NCA department head Gjermund Nese said in a statement on Thursday. “The authority … is still concerned that DNB’s acquisition of Sbanken may lead to weakened competition and poorer conditions for bank customers who request mutual fund savings,” the regulator said. Shares in Sbanken were 0.9% lower by 0730 GMT while DNB was down 0.4%. The Oslo benchmark stock index also traded 0.4% lower. The two banks have until Sept. 16 to respond and the NCA will make its final ruling by Oct. 7, the regulator said. DNB said it still hoped to convince the regulator to change its mind, arguing that Norway’s fast-growing market for mutual funds continued to see an influx of new players.