Norway wealth fund excludes India’s ONGC, 3 Israeli firms from portfolio

Article content OSLO — Norway’s $1.4 trillion wealth fund has excluded India’s top oil producer Oil and Natural Gas Corp from its portfolio due to concerns over the company’s business in South Sudan, the fund said in a statement. The world’s largest sovereign fund also excluded three Israeli firms, Elco, its subsidiary Electra and Ashtrom because of their links to Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The companies were not immediately available for comment. Exclusions are based on advice from the fund’s ethics watchdog and holdings are sold before any announcement is made.

Article content For ONGC, the primary concern was over its participation in two joint ventures in oil-dependent South Sudan, the watchdog said, a country where violent clashes between rival factions continue even after the end of a civil war in 2018. “The council considers that ONGC through its operations has accepted a risk of contributing to serious abuse committed to enable oil production in the country,” said the watchdog, formally known as the Council on Ethics. “The council also takes into consideration that actors who are directly or indirectly responsible for grave violations are providing services to the joint ventures and are responsible for the security at the oil fields that the joint ventures operate.” In Israel, industrial group Elco and its construction subsidiary Electra were excluded because Electra builds roads in the Israeli settlements in the West Bank, with Electra recently winning a tender for the construction of a major road project.