Norway wealth fund earned $111 bln in H1 on stock market gains

Article content ARENDAL — Norway’s $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, posted a 9.4% return on investment for the first half of the year on Wednesday, driven by a sharp rise in global equities and especially energy, finance and tech stocks. The fund earned 990 billion Norwegian crowns ($111 billion) in the January-June period, 0.28 percentage points higher than the fund’s benchmark index. “The equity investments had the most positive contribution to the return in the first half of the year, and especially the investments within the sectors of energy and finance,” Chief Executive Nicolai Tangen said in a statement.