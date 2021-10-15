Norway trade surplus soars to record high, driven by gas exports

Article content

OSLO — Norway’s trade surplus rose last month to a record level thanks to soaring revenues from selling gas from its offshore fields, national statistics agency (SSB) data showed on Friday.

With a daily output of around four million barrels of oil equivalent, almost equally divided between oil and natural gas, the Nordic country is among the winners https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/norway-russia-reap-rewards-europes-flexible-gas-market-2021-09-24 from an ongoing spike https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/energy-crunch-stokes-inflation-economic-recovery-fears-2021-10-12 in global energy prices.

The trade surplus for September rose 28% from August to 53.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($6.37 billion), the highest on record, SSB said. ($1 = 8.4344 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)