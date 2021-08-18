Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

OSLO — Norway will offer all 16- and 17-year-olds their first COVID-19 vaccine dose after those over 18 are fully vaccinated, the government said on Wednesday.

Norway ended some restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic last week, but stopped short of announcing a full reopening of the economy until early September. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)