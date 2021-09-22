Norway sovereign wealth fund backs FedEx CEO pay

Article content

OSLO — Norway’s $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, said on Wednesday it will support FedEx CEO Fred Smith’s $54 million pay package at a meeting of the logistics company’s shareholders next week.

The pay of the billionaire chief executive has been challenged https://www.reuters.com/business/exclusive-fedex-faces-labor-union-challenge-over-billionaire-ceos-pay-2021-09-03 by a labor union over the company’s decision to cancel a bonus program while giving him an option award instead, only to then re-instate the bonus.