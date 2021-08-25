Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

OSLO — Norway should cut public spending next year to reduce the reliance on cash from its sovereign wealth fund, the prime minister and the finance minister said at the start of a two-day budget conference on Wednesday.

The Conservative-led minority coalition government has spent record amounts from the $1.4 trillion fund in 2020 and 2021 to combat the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)