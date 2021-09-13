Norway opposition expected to win election fought on oil, inequality

Article content OSLO — Norway was voting on Monday on the final day of a parliamentary election dominated by climate change and economic inequality, with the center-left opposition widely expected to replace a Conservative-led government that has ruled for eight years. Norway’s status as a major oil and gas producer https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/climate-change-election-spotlight-oil-giant-norway-2021-08-31 has been at the center of the campaign though a transition away from petroleum – and the jobs it creates – is likely to be gradual whoever wins.

Article content Opinion polls show Labour is on course to replace Prime Minister Erna Solberg’s coalition but would need support from at least two more parties to secure a majority of seats, setting the stage for post-election bargaining. “Our policies are working, employment is going up … so we should continue them,” Solberg told reporters after voting in her hometown of Bergen. The person projected to become the next prime minister, Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere, hopes Labour, the Centre Party and the Socialist Left will between them win a majority and form a government. Like Solberg, he wants to give oil firms time to adapt their engineering prowess gradually to pursue green technologies such as offshore wind turbines.