Norway October trade surplus at record high as gas sales soar

Article content

OSLO — Norway’s trade surplus rose to a record high in October as revenues from its offshore petroleum fields soared, led by a spike in the price of natural gas, national statistics agency (SSB) data showed on Monday.

The October surplus hit 84.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($9.73 billion), a rise of 60.7% from September, which had held the previous single-month record.

With a daily output of around four million barrels of oil equivalent, almost equally divided between oil and natural gas, Norway has been a winner https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/norway-russia-reap-rewards-europes-flexible-gas-market-2021-09-24 from the spike in global energy prices.